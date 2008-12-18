Add A Miniature Calendar To Your Out-Of-Office Reply

As Christmas approaches, many of us will be setting out-of-office replies on our email, but you can bet that lots of people won't pay any attention to your carefully specified set of dates. The Outlook Team Blog suggests an approach to make sure that information is obvious: incorporating a miniature calendar into your replies, so there's a clear visual cue for when you'll be away. Presumably it will come out as a bunch of strange numbers if the receiver doesn't support HTML mail, but in an office environment, this might be just the ticket.