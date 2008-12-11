ABC Beta Testing Mobile Web Site

The ABC has begun beta testing a mobile-specific version of its web site, offering access to some of its most popular content including news, sport, weather (with a handy search by postcode feature), ABC TV listings, information from numerous ABC radio stations and the presumably inevitable ABC Shop. The ABC says that the service should work on the iPhone and the BlackBerry, but recommends installing Opera for the latter, which is sound advice; on my BlackBerry Bold, the site was completely unable to render in the regular browser, which is something the ABC should probably look to fix before the final release (the beta test runs until the end of January). Despite that, it's a welcome addition to the still fairly-sparse ranks of major local sites that have sensible portable device rendering.