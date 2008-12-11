The ABC has begun beta testing a mobile-specific version of its web site, offering access to some of its most popular content including news, sport, weather (with a handy search by postcode feature), ABC TV listings, information from numerous ABC radio stations and the presumably inevitable ABC Shop. The ABC says that the service should work on the iPhone and the BlackBerry, but recommends installing Opera for the latter, which is sound advice; on my BlackBerry Bold, the site was completely unable to render in the regular browser, which is something the ABC should probably look to fix before the final release (the beta test runs until the end of January). Despite that, it's a welcome addition to the still fairly-sparse ranks of major local sites that have sensible portable device rendering.
ABC Beta Testing Mobile Web Site
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
The sizing is a bit up the creek on the Blackberry - seems slightly too wide