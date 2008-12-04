Social networking tool Twitter can seem like a weird and mysterious experience when you first encounter it, but in fact making the most of it is largely a matter of common sense and a clearly defined purpose. Underlining the point, TwiTip features a guest post on things you shouldn't do on Twitter, written by a 10-year old blogger. Gloson's four points — don't be self-centred, respond to others, don't use automated responders, make sure you're saying something interesting — might seem basic, but those kinds of things do make the difference between being a valued Twitter user or being the kind of person no-one wants to follow.
4 Mistakes You Shouldn't Make On Twitter
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
So true - to be honest I really don't think there are that many people worth following on twitter. Everyone seems to be there to promote their own thing.