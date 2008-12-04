4 Mistakes You Shouldn't Make On Twitter

Social networking tool Twitter can seem like a weird and mysterious experience when you first encounter it, but in fact making the most of it is largely a matter of common sense and a clearly defined purpose. Underlining the point, TwiTip features a guest post on things you shouldn't do on Twitter, written by a 10-year old blogger. Gloson's four points — don't be self-centred, respond to others, don't use automated responders, make sure you're saying something interesting — might seem basic, but those kinds of things do make the difference between being a valued Twitter user or being the kind of person no-one wants to follow.