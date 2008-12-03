3 Plans For Internet Handset And Plan Upgrades

Decoder reports that as of Wednesday, 3 customers will be able to upgrade their handsets via a self-service web ordering portal, rather than having to trudge to the nearest store or spend time trying to get through to the call centre. This sounds like a good decision, though it's a pity there's so many restrictions listed, including no ability to change mobile broadband plans and limitations on the more technologically interesting choices like BlackBerry and Skype handset upgrades.