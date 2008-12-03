3 already has some of the cheapest 3G broadband plans out there, but a current offer reduces the cost even more. If you sign up before January 31, 3 will cut its per-month fee in half for the first six months if you sign up for a 24-month contract (which is pretty much the only option you have if you're not going prepaid). The deal doesn't apply to the entry-level $15 a month plan, but for other plans amounts to a 12.5% saving over the life of the contract. Lifehacker's usual caveats about 3's limited coverage outside capital cities apply, but if you're looking for a mobile insurance policy or an Internet insurance policy, this is worth considering.
3 Offering 12.5% Off Mobile Broadband
Comments
hi
3 is the worst connection if yo live in S Kilda East St Kilda Elwood and surrounds. I called to complain and they said my modem was faulty and they charged me $60 to fix it (Don't know what they fixed but no change in service. have called around 500 times to see if i can cancel my contract but they refuse to do so. I am thinking of legal action.
I would never recommend anyone to go with 3. i have been a customer for over 5 years now and this is the treatment i get.
very disappointing.
Trending Stories Right Now
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
3's limited coverage outside capital cities is of interest. i live less than a kilometre from st kilda jucnction which is pretty much the southern limit of the city of melbourne. my new xmas present of mobile broadband connection to three is under threat. the speeds are low- the connection intermitent and three are more than happy for me to leave their service. it seems there is a black hole covering much of st kilda and elwood- one of the highest population densities in metropolitan melbourne.