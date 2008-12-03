3 Offering 12.5% Off Mobile Broadband

3 already has some of the cheapest 3G broadband plans out there, but a current offer reduces the cost even more. If you sign up before January 31, 3 will cut its per-month fee in half for the first six months if you sign up for a 24-month contract (which is pretty much the only option you have if you're not going prepaid). The deal doesn't apply to the entry-level $15 a month plan, but for other plans amounts to a 12.5% saving over the life of the contract. Lifehacker's usual caveats about 3's limited coverage outside capital cities apply, but if you're looking for a mobile insurance policy or an Internet insurance policy, this is worth considering.