Zune Software Updates To 3.1, Adds Games, Improves Social Features and Stability

Zune Insider reports that Microsoft has updated the Zune firmware to 3.1, adding three new free games (Checkers, Sudoku, and Space Battle) and improving the Zune Social feature with better looks and a "like minded listeners" feature that shows you how your taste compares to your friends. Aside from the fun stuff, the update also promises improved stability and performance. To update, just launch the Zune software and go to Settings -> Check for Updates. Zune importers, let's hear how you like it in the comments.