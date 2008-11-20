Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Zune Software Updates To 3.1, Adds Games, Improves Social Features and Stability

Zune Insider reports that Microsoft has updated the Zune firmware to 3.1, adding three new free games (Checkers, Sudoku, and Space Battle) and improving the Zune Social feature with better looks and a "like minded listeners" feature that shows you how your taste compares to your friends. Aside from the fun stuff, the update also promises improved stability and performance. To update, just launch the Zune software and go to Settings -> Check for Updates. Zune importers, let's hear how you like it in the comments.

Comments

  • Frank Guest

    I like the Zune software in general, but with every update it runs slower and slower on my machine. The 3.1 version seems especially doggy. When I move my mouse to take control after the Zune screen saver appears, I generally have to wait 10-15 seconds to get control of my machine.

    0
  • damian Guest

    When you attempt to search for multiplayer games with the Texas holdem game, the player gets stuck searching and you have to wait for the battery to run out to get out of it. THAT sucks.

    Plus, the Hold-em game offers zero competitiveness in single player. It kind of sucks.

    So far, the only good game is the space batttle one...which is repetitive and boring

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles