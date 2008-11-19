ZoneAlarm Pro Free Promotion Is On

As we mentioned yesterday, the normally $US40 firewall and antivirus solution ZoneAlarm Pro is available for free today only, so if you're interested in some free quality software, consider this your reminder to grab a copy.
So I finally go to install this but unless I have hotfix 943232 which apparently you can only get via sp3 and not as a single fix without having to jump through hoops on the MS site, it turns ZA into a bit of a joke.
Admittedly on the main ZA site, it says that SP2&3 is required but I don't recall that being listed on the free download page or on Lifehacker's advertisement of it.
SP2 is enough for me, for now.