ZoneAlarm Pro Free Promotion Is On

As we mentioned yesterday, the normally $US40 firewall and antivirus solution ZoneAlarm Pro is available for free today only, so if you're interested in some free quality software, consider this your reminder to grab a copy.

  • Vee Guest

    So I finally go to install this but unless I have hotfix 943232 which apparently you can only get via sp3 and not as a single fix without having to jump through hoops on the MS site, it turns ZA into a bit of a joke.

    Admittedly on the main ZA site, it says that SP2&3 is required but I don't recall that being listed on the free download page or on Lifehacker's advertisement of it.

    SP2 is enough for me, for now.

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

