Xobni Incorporates With Your Facebook Profile, Yahoo Mail and Skype

Windows only: Previously mentioned free Microsoft Outlook plug-in Xobni is a must-have for anyone looking to get more from Outlook, and today the plug-in gets even better. That's because Xobni now integrates Facebook, Yahoo Mail, Skype, and Hoover company profiles directly in the Xobni sidebar (you can see each new feature in action in the video above). If you use even one of these services, the new integration is very convenient. If you've given the new tool a try, share your thoughts in the comments.