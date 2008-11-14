Worker Sacked For Unsafe Behaviour Which He Filmed And Put On YouTube

One of the lessons I've learned at Lifehacker is that things which are seemingly obvious still come as news to many people. A case in point: Victorian Matthew Ward, who lost his job after demonstrating unsafe ways to drive a forklift and then posting the results on YouTube, as the Herald Sun reports. There's a lot of online chatter about how expectations of privacy have changed in a largely online world, but the rule "don't put evidence of workplace stupidity online" remains much the same — and, it seems, is still sometimes ignored.