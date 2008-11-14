Worker Sacked For Unsafe Behaviour Which He Filmed And Put On YouTube

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Forklift.jpg One of the lessons I've learned at Lifehacker is that things which are seemingly obvious still come as news to many people. A case in point: Victorian Matthew Ward, who lost his job after demonstrating unsafe ways to drive a forklift and then posting the results on YouTube, as the Herald Sun reports. There's a lot of online chatter about how expectations of privacy have changed in a largely online world, but the rule "don't put evidence of workplace stupidity online" remains much the same — and, it seems, is still sometimes ignored.

Worker down the YouTube [Herald Sun/AustralianIT]

