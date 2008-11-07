Windows 7's Calculator Bundles Real-World Scenario Uses

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

While mathletes, scientists, coders, and statisticians will appreciate Windows 7's built-in calculator's programmer, statistics, and scientific modes, everyday people will love figuring out things like hourly wages and mortgage payments without a spreadsheet. Yes, it may seem ridiculous to give more than a few lines of attention to something as minor as a calculator, but until you've seen the built-in calculator in the Windows 7 Preview, you've haven't known pure calculator bliss. This default calculator goes above and beyond the brick on your desk by including unit conversions, date calculations, and a neat new set of "templates" that let you do things like figure out gas mileage, hourly wages, mortgage payments, leases, and more. Check out some of the calculator goodness in the Windows 7 Preview.

Use the Mode drop-down menu to switch between scientific, statistics, and programmer mode. Those are all exactly what you'd expect.

Standard mode:

Statistics mode:

Programmer mode:

Scientific mode:

Hit the Options menu to get to the interesting stuff.

The date calculator lets you figure out the duration between two dates:

Or add and subtract a period of time from a given date:

While it might be easier to just use Google for this, there's also a unit converter built-in:

But the templates area is where real-life scenarios that would usually require a spreadsheet of some kind can be done. Here's how to calculate:

Gas mileage

Hourly wages

Mortage payments

Lease payments

So while the calculator won't be the reason you upgrade to Windows 7, it is one of the many little things that do make life on the desktop a little easier.

