Windows 7 Offers Command Line Battery Use Assessment

One of the main development goals for Windows 7 is improving battery performance on laptop systems. Much of that is down to the manufacturer who builds the machine, but Windows 7 also includes a new command line tool for identifying power problems. As demonstrated in this morning's WinHEC keynote, you can type
powerconfig /energy duration:20 and generate a report identifying potential sources of power problems, ranging from poorly configured Wi-Fi to battery-draining background applications. While you can set shorter durations for the test, running for longer identifies more potential problems. The current public builds of Windows 7 don't have lots of UI elements enabled, so it's likely that there'll be a friendlier front-end to this system before the final version arrives — but it's still a nice tool for the power tweaker.
