Windows 7 Is Exactly Like Vista Under the Hood

If you've been counting on Windows 7 as your salvation from Vista, think again. According to PC World tests, Windows 7 appears to be essentially a repackaging of Vista, running the same basic processes and sporting similar performance and memory usage. On the plus side, Windows 7 does deliver several new features, and it isn't shipping until mid-year 2009, so Microsoft still has time to make plenty of adjustments.
I thought i was reading last nite that the pre beta was appearing to have better performance in games. Dont think any real comparisons are out yet though?