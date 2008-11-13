Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

WinAudit Creates Seriously Extensive System Profiles


Windows only: Free system profiler WinAudit is similar in some ways to the previously mentioned System Information for Windows, being a no-install-needed executable and offering exhaustive amounts of data on your system. What differentiates it are the graphed views of statistics like drive usage and installed software types, its easier-to-grasp interface (in one reviewer's opinion, anyways), and the fact that it doesn't reveal browser passwords, system keys, or other data you wouldn't want to accidentally sent to IT or a helpful friend. You choose the areas of your system you want profiled in the options, run the check, then print, save, or email the results. Helpful for anyone upgrading, troubleshooting, or even donating a PC, WinAudit is a free download for all Windows systems (seriously, back to even Windows 3.1).

WinAudit [PXServer via The How-To Geek]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles