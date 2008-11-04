WikiDashboard Makes Wikipedia Edits Easy To Track

Wondering who's making those seemingly random changes to your company's Wikipedia page, or just curious to see what happens to celebrity pages when scandal breaks? WikiDashboard pulls out information on user actions from the mass-edited encyclopedia and lays them out on a time-scaled chart. Enter a Wikipedia page, click on any of the edit graph notches, and you'll see what change was made. It makes better sense of the often dense and cryptic edit listings, and lets you better gauge if someone's got a specific axe to grind, and find out when they're grinding it.