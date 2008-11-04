WikiDashboard Makes Wikipedia Edits Easy To Track

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Wondering who's making those seemingly random changes to your company's Wikipedia page, or just curious to see what happens to celebrity pages when scandal breaks? WikiDashboard pulls out information on user actions from the mass-edited encyclopedia and lays them out on a time-scaled chart. Enter a Wikipedia page, click on any of the edit graph notches, and you'll see what change was made. It makes better sense of the often dense and cryptic edit listings, and lets you better gauge if someone's got a specific axe to grind, and find out when they're grinding it.

WikiDashboard [PARC via Open...]

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

