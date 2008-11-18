Which Mobile Devices Are Getting Flash-Happy?

We noted earlier today that Flash is coming to Windows Mobile and Android, but for other platforms, the reality is a little more complicated. As I report in an article for APC, while Adobe maintains that work continues with Apple on building a Flash implementation for the iPhone, the BlackBerry has been put in the too-hard basket because of the "code it in Java" requirement. At least there's a technical reason in that case. I can't help suspecting Apple's holdout is because a flash-enabled iPhone would open up a world of applications which it couldn't control through the AppStore.