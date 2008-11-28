Apple's Black Friday sale predictably offers the biggest discounts on the most expensive items: $161 off a 13-inch MacBook. The entertainment options has some OK but not astonishing deals ($11 off the iPod Nano, $21 off the iPod Classic, iPod Touch or iPod TV), though there's some bigger savings on speakers. Use the spare cash to buy your annoying cousin an iTunes voucher.
What's Cheap In The Apple Store Sale
Comments
I've never seen such generosity! $161 off $1,938 is a staggering 8% saving!
No wonder Apple turned profits of $1.14 billion in the last quarter.