What A Lovely Name Helps You Select A Name By Traits

What a Lovely Name is a tag-based search engine for baby names. Rather than take the traditional approach of searching for a name and then reading what traits are associated with that name, with What a Lovely Name you select a handful of traits you value and the gender of the child and the site suggests names. The name suggestions are refreshingly multicultural; in testing various trait combinations I wasn't stuck with a laundry list of Anglo-Saxon names. Interestingly when I chose the two traits I find most endearing in my own daughter, elegance and strength, her name appeared in the list of suggestions. The tags aren't limited to just personality traits, although it's certainly the strongest draw of the site, you can also use cultural tags to see names by country and region or celebrity tags to see what names are popular amongst athletes, actors, musicians and so on. For another fascinating look into baby naming conventions, check out the NameVoyager to see the popularity of names over time and The Baby Name Map to see the most currently popular names in your region.

What a Lovely Name [via TechCrunch]

