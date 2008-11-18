Vodafone BlackBerry Storm Plans To Feature Unlimited Browsing

When Vodafone starts selling the touch-screen BlackBerry Storm on December 1, the plans will include a feature that's common overseas but rare down under: unlimited access to email and Web browsing on the devices, with monthly plans starting from $69. There are still a couple of limitations: you have to use the built-in BlackBerry browser (so no Opera options), streaming video isn't included, and you can't download individual files bigger than 3M without incurring excess usage charges. Nonetheless, it's a nice change from the complex range of data plans that have characterised the iPhone and other smart phones. Now if only they'd roll the same plan onto the more productive BlackBerry Bold . . .