Visage Customises Your Mac

Mac OS X only: Preference pane Visage lets you customise your Mac's desktop, login panel, and alerts. Set a custom login panel background image and logo with Visage, or enable a "desktop effect" that runs a screensaver (like the Word of the Day, RSS visualizer, or iTunes album art) as your wallpaper, behind your windows. Visage offers a free trial for seven days, then if you don't register and pay its $US9.95 licence fee its features are limited (though it's not clear what you can't do beyond the seven-day trial). Visage is a free download (with seven-day full trial) for Mac OS X only. Thanks, bachya!