VIPeers Shares Large Files Easily (Beta Invites Available!)

VIPeers is a file-sharing service that also happens to be one of the easiest ways to create a torrent for peer-to-peer downloading. I chatted with zSlide founder Louis Choquel, who was kind enough to offer Lifehacker readers an invitation to the private beta. Enter the code LIFEHACKER20 when you register between now and Monday, November 10th (though if the site doesn't run into any scaling problems, that may be extended). I tested out the service, which works in any browser, and had no problems — if you do, just let the team know in the support forums. Simply upload a file up to five gigabytes in size, and VIPeers will give you a selection of sharing options, from a direct-download URL to a torrent file link which will be seeded automatically by VIPeers and work in any BitTorrent client. If you've ever wanted to create a torrent download but found it too confusing to set up a seeding server, tracker and the like, this is a great way to get started. If you give VIPeers a try, link to your file in the comments. Thanks, Janko!