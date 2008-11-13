VideoSurf Script Shows Frame Previews Of Web Videos

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey (All platforms): Previously mentioned video search site VideoSurf has released a Greasemonkey script that embeds its "visual summary" strips into search results from Google, Yahoo, YouTube, CBS, and (most likely) wherever else you dig through streaming Flash videos. In other (actually VideoSurf's) words, you don't have to get Rick-Rolled if you really don't want to. Not every search result gets the preview treatment, and VideoSurf's picks of the most important frames from videos is, of course, a subjective thing. But if you're looking for a specific video (or to avoid a certain 80's staple) and might recognise it from its stills, it's a seriously handy add-on.

Never get Rick-Rolled again! [VideoSurf via Download.com]

