uTorrent For Mac Officially Released

Mac OS X only: If you've been waiting patiently for the popular BitTorrent application, uTorrent, to find its way to your Mac, your wait is finally over: uTorrent for the Mac is officially available. We've been waiting for the Mac release for a while now, and leaks of the beta had already made their rounds on BitTorrent sites (how apropos), but the official release (Intel Macs only at the moment) of the most popular BitTorrent client is finally here. The download is still in beta, and the developers acknowledge that it "may contain serious bugs," but it still looks and feels great.



I haven't had a chance to thoroughly test it yet, so if you give it a try, let's hear how you like it in the comments.