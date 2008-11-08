uSend.io Makes Semi-Big File Sharing Ludicrously Simple

Free online storage and sharing site Drop.io was already a pretty streamlined service—upload a file, copy the "drop" address, then share it with anyone you wanted to have access to your files of up to 100MB. Since opening up an API, though, the service has spawned an even more streamlined service, uSend.io. Click to choose a file, enter emails separated by commas, and your recipients get a link to your file (also with a 100MB limit). No ads on the download page, no wait times, just shared files. For another intriguing remix of Drop.io's service, check out Collab.io, which sets up a conference call phone number and meeting time with a document collaboration space.
