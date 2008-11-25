The table formatting tools in Word 2007 might be ridiculously distributed over three separate parts of the Ribbon, but there are some pretty useful options buried in there. The Word Team Blog offers a helpful and pretty comprehensive look at the benefits of using conditional table styles, which let you set up neat tricks like rows in alternating colours that automatically adjust themselves as new data gets added. Not sure how to fix up styles in a regular document, let alone a table? Learn how to use the Styles pane for a more consistent look.
Use Conditional Formatting For Better-Looking Tables In Microsoft Word
Comments
Ridiculous isn't strong enough word for what the new Ribbon design has done to productivity and frustration levels around here.
Here's to Open Office, may it live long and prosper.