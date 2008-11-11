Unsunk Screws Are Handy As Hanging Hooks

When assembling a bookshelf for the spare room recently, I could not get some of the screws to go all the way in (and didn't want to try finishing the task with a drill lest the wood split). However, what looked like an annoying consequence of buying a cheap shelf package actually turned out to be an unexpected boon. The jutting-out screw is ideal for hanging a coat hanger on, giving the room a useful extra place to store coats, or somewhere to hang shirts that are drying on their hangers.