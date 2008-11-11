When assembling a bookshelf for the spare room recently, I could not get some of the screws to go all the way in (and didn't want to try finishing the task with a drill lest the wood split). However, what looked like an annoying consequence of buying a cheap shelf package actually turned out to be an unexpected boon. The jutting-out screw is ideal for hanging a coat hanger on, giving the room a useful extra place to store coats, or somewhere to hang shirts that are drying on their hangers.
Unsunk Screws Are Handy As Hanging Hooks
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
However, what looked like an annoying consequence of buying a cheap shelf package actually turned out to be an unexpected boon ...
It gave you enough half backed material to hap hazardly piece together a mediocre life hacker article with advice of dubious merit.
Whats next ? The benefits of a broken window as a cheap alternative to air conditioning !