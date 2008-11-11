Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Unsunk Screws Are Handy As Hanging Hooks

Screws.jpg When assembling a bookshelf for the spare room recently, I could not get some of the screws to go all the way in (and didn't want to try finishing the task with a drill lest the wood split). However, what looked like an annoying consequence of buying a cheap shelf package actually turned out to be an unexpected boon. The jutting-out screw is ideal for hanging a coat hanger on, giving the room a useful extra place to store coats, or somewhere to hang shirts that are drying on their hangers.

Comments

  • Sonny Guest

    However, what looked like an annoying consequence of buying a cheap shelf package actually turned out to be an unexpected boon ...

    It gave you enough half backed material to hap hazardly piece together a mediocre life hacker article with advice of dubious merit.

    Whats next ? The benefits of a broken window as a cheap alternative to air conditioning !

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    What's next? In the case of this reply, a quick trip to the spell checker, methinks . . .

    0
  • anon Guest

    Poking fun at Sonny's spelling doesn't change the fact that this post is essentially "ZOMG! If you have something sticking out of a wall you can hang stuff on it!!!!"

    Up next: "Flat surfaces - Not just something to stare at, also handy to put things on."

    0
  • bwahaha Guest

    I'm guessing there's no Mrs Angus Kidman.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Publishing being what it is, I'd be very surprised if every post appealed to every single reader, and I'm happy to take criticisms as they come, in whatever form. But how any deductions about my personal life are justified on the basis of a single post is quite frankly beyond me.

    0
  • tmz_99 Guest

    I think a better idea would be to take out the screws and find a screw-in hook of similar dimensions. This would prevent you inavitably snagging yourself on the screws, would be able to hold more gear and look a whole lot more like something you wanted to design rather then a fortunate mistake.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles