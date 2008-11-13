Twyla Tharp On Creativity, Failure, And Money

Choreographer (and author of The Creative Habit) Twyla Tharp briefly discusses the roles of failure and money in creativity in a short video interview below. There are several good tidbits here, but in the instant-publishing internet age where everyone seems to be competing for the most YouTube views or highest web site traffic, I especially love the bits about how being creative for the sake of admiration and recognition is different than being creative simply because you want to make something. Here's the three-minute, 22-second clip.
How do you get your creativity on without getting obsessed with whether or not it's made you a superstar? Let us know in the comments.
