Tweak YouTube Embeds For Higher Quality

Now that you know how to find higher quality videos on YouTube (and save them), you can also embed the video elsewhere in higher quality. Add &ap=%2526fmt%3D18 to the "value" of the object's movie parameter and the embed "src" paramater. You may have to adjust the final number 18 up or down to find the best value — originally format 6 was the way to go, though apparently 22 is now the best possible format. Why watch gameplay videos from the new World of Warcraft expansion any other way?