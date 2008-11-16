Turn A Scanner Into A Camera

If you have an old flatbed scanner laying around or you've decided your scanner is a useless gadget, repurpose it weekend. The industrious tinkers at Make magazine have put up a tutorial on turning your scanner into a primitive camera. The results have a distinctly spooky appearance, almost reminiscent of vintage daguerreotype photographs. The project doesn't require taking apart the scanner or permanently altering it in anyway, so you can experiment freely without actually sacrificing your scanner to the tinkering gods. You'll need some inexpensive parts like black foamcore board, a magnifying glass and razor. For an overview of the process and a list of necessary parts check out the video below:



For other potential uses for your scanner check out how to use your scanner to "photograph" small objects and turning a broken scanner into a super bright lamp. If you cobble together a spook-tacular picture taking scanner-turned-camera make sure to share the results in the comments below!