Track Down Startup Programs And Processes With A Comprehensive Guide

If you're stumped trying to figure out where a rogue background process on your Windows system came from, and what it does, the Los Angeles Free-Net's web site will likely have your answer. On a page meant to help volunteer mentors of the non-profit ISP, there's seriously comprehensive list of programs and processes, easily searched with a Control-F text find. It's based on the well-linked PacMan's list, and combined with the more system-based Process Library database, there's not a listing in Task Manager that can't be identified and dealt with swiftly. For a guide to getting built-in process lookups and more details on what your system's running, try our guide to reclaiming memory by mastering Windows' task manager. Thanks, kgeissler!.