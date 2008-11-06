ToYcon Converts Drag-and-Dropped Images To Icons

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free image-to-icon converter ToYcon is a portable, drag-and-drop tool that takes a few tweaks to get working swiftly, but makes for an easy custom icon maker once you do so. The no-install app opens up a hovering icon on your desktop, with its options available by right-clicking it. You'll definitely want to enable "Choose Destination" under the Options dialog, and if you're doing batch conversions, choose a pre-set file type. You can also customise the number and size of icons put out by ToYcon, and include coding meant for Vista icons. Other than that, it's simply dragging a JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, or TGA file onto the box to get back nice-looking icons. ToYcon is a free download for Window systems only.

