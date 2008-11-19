TouchTerm Puts A Terminal Client On Your iPhone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone/iPod touch only: With Mocha VNC Lite, iPhone and iPod touch users already have a tool for connecting remotely to their desktops, but what about those who like to get things done over a command line? Free iPhone app TouchTerm provides SSH-encrypted terminal access to any Linux, OS X, or even Windows system running a server, making mobile rebooting or service starting over Wi-Fi or EDGE/3G connections possible. The app supports landscape mode, a must for serious two-thumb typing, can save connections for easy access. The $US11.99 pro version adds advanced gesture and copy/paste support, amongst other features, but the basic free edition can get the job done. TouchTerm is a free download for iPhones and iPod touch models running the 2.0 firmware only.

TouchTerm [iTunes App Store via Linux.com]

