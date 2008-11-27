TooManyTabs Manages Firefox Tabs, Frees Up Memory

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Experimental Firefox extension TooManyTabs organizes extra browser tabs in Firefox, allowing you to store over 50 extra tabs in a special row for quick access at a later time. That may not sound terribly exciting by itself, but what if I told you that every tab you push to the TooManyTabs row frees up memory by turning the tabs you shelve into idle tabs? According to the developers, any time you move a tab onto a TooManyTabs row (which you do by hovering over the tab and clicking the yellow up arrow that replaces the favicon), that tab is removed from your memory. Any time you want it back, just click the tab in the TMT row. TooManyTabs can also restore up to 20 recently closed tabs (versus Tab Mix Plus's 10), helps you visualise your tabs by marking them in different colours, and lets you pin favourite sites to TooManyTabs for quick opening. If you're used to browsing sessions overflowing with extra tabs that devour your memory, this one is worth a try. TooManyTabs is in experimental mode, which means you'll need to register and log-in with Mozilla to install it.