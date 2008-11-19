Tivo next week will begin a trial of offering a downloadable movie of the week to subscribers (first title up: The Waterhorse, pictured), but it's not quite as generous as it seems. The service, being offered in conjunction with Blockbuster and due to hit all Australian Tivo boxes by December 1, is essentially designed to make sure that people don't get a rude shock on their ISP bill when Tivo's full downloads service launches in March 2009. Or as the company PR puts it: "The aim is to provide TiVo customers with the ability to road test downloading video content over the internet straight to the lounge room and understand the critical role both internet speed and download quotas play in ensuring the service is a pleasurable one." We've noted before that movie downloads are always risky if you have to pay for the bandwidth, and despite Tivo's promise to use effective compression, we suspect this is going to prove too costly for a lot of people's download caps.
Tivo Offers Movies, Anticipates Broadband Shock
Comments
The idea is a good one and internet speeds (for those who have access to cable and ADSL2+) are definitely adequate for a SD service. Obviously the issue is download usage. I'm assuming this service is a "hire for a night" service, whereby the user pays $X and can watch the movie as many times as they want within a time limit of say 24 hours. For those customers with Bigpond, a movie service like this is already offered, and is also unmetered (doesn't count in your D/L quota). I guess though, unless you have a media centre PC or a laptop connected to your big screen, you'll have to watch the movie in the comfort (or rather lack of comfort) of your computer chair.
When the new internet filtering comes into effect then it will make it a lot slower even though we have slow internet as it is.
And when is the government rolling out this better and faster internet.