Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Tiny Geo-coder Webapp Converts Addresses To Latitude And Longitude


Looking for the latitude and longitude of a particular address, to geotag a Flickr photo for instance? Tiny Geo-coder will give you results in an instant, and based on my tests is accurate even when the address isn't perfect (for instance, leaving "street" out of a street number or using a city's popular acronym). If you're looking to automate multiple calls through a script or create map mashups, Tiny Geo-coder has an even lighter-weight API. Simply append a search term to the API url like the example for Perris, CA on the site's homepage, and all the server will return is that geocode and nothing else. No API key or complicated parsing required. Nifty!

Tiny Geo-coder [via eHub]

Comments

  • Kathleen Guest

    I know leaving Google Maps application open on my Nokia N95 all day to update my location in Latitude will probably chew through battery - but I'm more concerned about my data plan. Does Lifehacker have any advice on this? Will the data be negligible? I'm accessing Optus 3G on a 250mb cap.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles