Search engine TinEye finds instances of an image across the web. After signing up for a free account, you upload an image or provide a URL to an existing image on the web and TinEye will search for other places that image exists. How effective is it? To test the system I decided to "face stalk" our very own Gina Trapani using a head shot photo I know she'd used for a variety of interviews in the past. TinEye found a few instances I had overlooked, but ignored other instances that came up under a cursory Google image search.
For instance it caught the head shot attached to the speaking schedule at the 2008 O'Reilly Emerging Technology Conference but missed it from a Geek Illustrated interview and a New York Times interview. Missing the Times article seems like a glaring oversight to a human, but might have an obvious explanation from the standpoint of the search algorithm? Uploading a head shot I took specifically for the post Gina used to introduce me here at Lifehacker yielded a pinpoint accurate link right back to my Lifehacker profile. If you mess around with TinEye, share your results in the comments below. Thanks jsmorley!
Great product. I've been using it for several months now. It's image index is still a bit thin but, I've been able to find a few instance of copyright infringement using it. I'm hoping they partner with Google, microsoft or yahoo to increase the speed/accuracy of their index spider.