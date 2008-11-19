Windows only: Web browser plug-in Tidy Favorites creates a customizable bookmarks start page for Firefox and Internet Explorer complete with thumbnail previews. We've seen several Firefox extensions covering similar ground before, but Tidy Favorites adds a few more ideas to the thumbnail start page. For example, Tidy Favorites lets you customise each thumbnail individually, so you can independently resize different thumbnails or zoom in and out on a page. You can also create different tabs and folders for bookmarks, or place any bookmark in the Tidy Favorites stack. Be sure to check out the demo on the homepage for a closer look at how your Tidy Favorites bookmarks can be customised. Tidy Favorites is a free download (a Pro version is available, but the free version is functionally complete), Windows only, works with Firefox and Internet Explorer. If you want to take your Tidy Favorites bookmarks with you, try installing Tidy Favorites in portable mode to your thumb drive.
Tidy Favorites Is A Customisable Thumbnail Homepage
