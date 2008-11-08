Three Extensions To Trick Out Your Firefox Tabs And Location Bar



Reader RJ writes in with his/her perfect combination of extensions and user styles that make working with tabs easier: TabMix Plus, Locationbar² and Stylish (with a custom style). RJ explains:

It might not look like much to some, but this combination of add-ons has made it a lot easier for me to work with tabs, and moreover, improves the look and feel of the browser by making it more interactive and accessible. I have shared this with some of my coworkers and friends and their reaction has been very positive.

Here's the rundown of what does what (with links) and a screenshot.

TabMix Plus formats the text on the tabs. There are formatting options for active and inactive tabs. Locationbar² stylises the URL bar. You can set a colour and/or bold the domain in the URL bar. Stylish further improves the URL. (I find this to be very handy) NOTE: When using Stylish with Locationbar², the Locationbar² options for adding colour or making the domain text bold won't work. You will have to do this by editing the CSS stylish sheet. This isn't hard. Locationbar²: CSS mods style uses different colours for different document types. Currently there are three different "colored" groups: Static documents (.htm, .html and .txt)

Dynamic documents (.php, .php3, .php4, .cgi, .asp, .jsp, .cfm)

Images (.jpeg, .jpg, .bmp, .tiff, .png, .gif)

Here's the full-width look at RJ's Firefox chrome with these extensions and styles set up.



(Also, if you go ahead and install the Stylish extension, don't miss our favourite functional user styles.)

What are your favourite tabbed browsing tweaks? Let us know in the comments. Thanks, RJ!