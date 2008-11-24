The Now Playing Dashboard

Music-lover dmosiondz put the currently-playing Winamp track front and centre on his/her Windows desktop using one of the most popular desktop customisation tools, Samurize. This good-looking "Now Playing" dashboard boasts album art (middle), song lyrics (right), a Winamp controller (bottom left), plus the time, weather forecast, and system information. Dmosiondz explains the complete setup down to the fonts used:

I wanted the album cover to be the main focus. Samurize is displaying cover art for the current track in Winamp. Samurize is also displaying computer stats, time, weather, and calendar.

Also running are EvilLyrics for the lyrics on the right, RocketDock on the bottom centre, Launchy, and AutoHotKey.

The wallpaper came from some web site that has various textures available for download.

Icons for Winamp controls, RocketDock, and Hibernate and Restart icon is Albook Extended Sepia. Font for time, date, drive letters, and artist: 321 Impact. Font for current temp/weather conditions, song and album titles, and remaining track time: Monofur. Font for calendar days: Complete in Him