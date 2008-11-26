Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

The Giant Flip Clock Desktop

Reader projectvirus creates a smart, dynamic desktop HUD that prominently displays a desktop-sized flip clock. That big old clock is pretty cool by itself, but projectvirus went one step further by embedding small pieces of information along the edges of the clock, including the date, weather conditions, system monitor, and music playback info. To top it off, the whole setup is accomplished using the following free, popular desktop customisation tools:

Snackr:
- Scrolling Rss Feed

Rainmeter:
- Personal port of Fliqlo screensaver as first seen by Skarhead187
- Moxaweather
- HUD Vision horizonal calendar
- Enigma system stats

CD Art Display:
- Displays music information from iTunes

ObjectDock:
- Open/running windows dock

If you're looking to make the most of your custom desktop, be sure to check out our recent Hive Five Best Customisation Tools

Flip Clock [Flickr]

Comments

  • Zhou Guest

    so where do we get the clock skin from?

    0
  • olrac Guest

    This is awesome, but how do i "put it all together"? i've got all of the components listed here and on the PROJECTVIRUS website, but i still can't get it to work.

    anyone got a an "instructable" for this?! :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles