Telstra MyConnect A Pricey Way To Keep Mail, Contacts Synced

Telstra today rolled out MyConnect, a set of email-related services designed for mobile phone users. While the concept — the ability to access multiple email accounts on your Next G phone and synchronise contacts — is appealing, the pricing is not. The offering consists of three services: MyInbox (essentially web mail with MMS and SMS access), MyEmail (up to five accounts accessible on your mobile), and MySync (contacts synced from your mobile into the cloud daily). MyInbox is free if you're a BigPond or Next G customer, but MyEmail is $7 a month, and MySync is $3 a month. Admittedly, rival email sync services like the BlackBerry or MobileMe aren't free either, but $3 a month for contact syncing — something you should be able to achieve for free via Bluetooth to your PC — sounds way overpriced.