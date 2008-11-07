TaskFive Streamlines Tasks In An Elegant Calendar View

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The first thing you'll probably notice, and possibly complain about, in the free online task manager TaskFive is that it limits you to five to-dos for each day. If you see that as more of a creative/realistic constraint than a hindrance, you'll probably like its other features. TaskFive sports a seriously clean design, with a one-week calendar view and simple click-to-edit tasks. You can set up SMS and email notifications for task due dates and daily agendas, and companies can set up group task calendars for multiple users—though TaskFive charges a per-user fee after more than two are added. For individual task management without too much fuss, though, TaskFive seems like a pretty great solution. TaskFive is a free service, requires a sign-up to use.

TaskFive [via Hack the Day]

Comments

  • John B. Kendrick Guest

    Five tasks a day is way to few for a serious GTD'r. Nozbe is currently working on SMS and has great iPhone and Windows mobile apps, a Desktop widget and just introduced a Google gadget.

    I've just posted a pictorial tour of Nozbe and its screens with real work in them. This provides a perspective on how one might apply the application for their own productivity.

    You can view the tour on my blog at
    http://johnkendrick.wordpress.com/2008/11/04/pictorial-tour-of-nozbe-gtd-na/

