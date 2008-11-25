Firefox only: If you frequently deal with bookmarks that have limited future utility, the Tark (Temporary Bookmarks) extension can set an expiration date on them. For instance, if you bookmark auction listings or some other time-dependent item on the web, only to find you forgot to clean out the temporary bookmarks you'd created, you can attach an expiration date of one week to one month for the bookmarks. When the expiration date has arrived, Tark simply drops the notation on the bookmark and converts it to a regular one. You can however designate a bookmark folder as a graveyard and all expired bookmarks will be dumped into it. Installing Tark does not affect regular bookmarking procedures, and bookmarks that you assign an expiration date can be converted to regular bookmarks at any time. Tark is a free download and works where ever Firefox does.
Tark Gives Bookmarks Expiration Dates
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink