Take In A New Point Of View At Big Think



If You Tube had an overly-intellectual kid brother who preferred Noam Chomsky to Naruto, that brother would be Big Think. Big Think is a web site built around interviews with prominent scientific and political figures about a broad range of topics.

[Big Think's]shorts are studio-shot, first-person interviews. Each clip features the interviewee answering a single question or waxing on a single topic: for example, UCLA law professor Kal Raustiala explaining his "piracy paradox," the puzzle that intellectual property protection may be inhibiting creative progress in culture and industry.

Big Think can be searched by keyword or browsed by the various topics such as Identify, Truth & Wisdom, and more concrete topics like History or Science & Technology. The clips are well lit, professionally done, and full of interesting ideas and viewpoints you may not have come across otherwise.