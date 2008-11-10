Tabbloid Turns Your RSS Feed into a Newspaper



Tabbloid is a free web based service designed to turn RSS feeds into a PDF newspaper. The web site requires no registration and the process is straight forward. Single or multiple RSS feeds can serve as the source for your PDF. You can opt to have the site compile the PDF immediately or delivery it by email at a future date based on hourly, daily or weekly frequency. In the dozen test feeds I threw at Tabbloid the service performed as advertised, however a few of the feeds generated a glitch that caused the articles to appear in duplicate within the PDF.