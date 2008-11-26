Stinto Generates Disposable Chat Rooms

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Need to chat with a group of people all running different chat clients and you don't have time to coordinate everyone switching to a multi-service chat client like Digsby? Stinto is a free web-based chat application, specializing in disposable chat rooms. There is no registration required, upon visiting the site you simply click "New Chat" to generate a random URL and set basic settings like the name of the chat room and how long it can remain empty before it auto-deletes. Email or instant message the URL of the chat room to your friends to get started. Moderate your chatroom with backslash-based commands, much like IRC, such as /ignore and /kick. From within the chat interface you can save a log of the conversation, spawn a new chat room, and lock the chat for privacy. For another disposable chat room option, check out ChatMaker.

Stinto [via MakeUsOf]

