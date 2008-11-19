StickySorter Groups Sticky Notes For Large Projects

Windows only: Sticky notes applications are fairly common, but StickySorter, a new offering from Microsoft's Office Labs division, is designed to deal with a particular challenge: organising large groups of notes from multiple sources into relevant groups. Microsoft originally built it to help with the process of affinity diagramming, and it includes options for importing notes data from CSV files, tagging notes, and allowing structured data within the free-form sticky environment. Like most Labs products, there's no clear indication of what will ultimately happen to this, but it's an interesting new take on working with unstructured information. StickySort is a free download for Windows only, requires .NET Framework 2.0.