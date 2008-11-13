Stash My Mail Grabs All Your Webmail For One (US) Dollar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Stash My Mail, an email backup service deliberately aimed at non-tech-types, grabs all of the messages and attachments in your Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, or other POP/IMAP-compatible email account and delivers them all as text or HTML files in big zip-compressed archive. If a service requires setting up POP or IMAP access, Stash My Mail explains how to do it, and it takes only three steps to move through the backup process. We've featured free, do-it-yourself solutions like Gmail Backup, but it might be worth the 99 cents if you're helping mum and dad move off their busted old server. Stash My Mail costs US99 cents per backup, or $US1.98 for a month's worth of usage.

StashMyMail.com [via The Red Ferret Journal]

  • stephen johns Guest

    Hi,
    its worth poiting out that this service is currently FREE. AS of
    14-11-2008. Don't know how long it will be free though. :)

    0

