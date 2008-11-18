Springpad Helps You Get Things Done

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Springpad is a web-based life organizer built around a system of virtual notebooks. These notebooks, or springpads as they are referred to, are highly interactive. You can create task lists, add and edit notes, create calendar events, and tag every item for easy searching and list generation. Everything in Springpad can be dragged and moved both within and between the notebooks. Accessing related but scattered data is easy. For example, if you tag items that need to be purchased for your various projects within their special notebooks you can pull all the items tagged as purchases together into a master shopping list. Intelligent use of tags is one of Springpad's strong points, allowing you a higher level of interaction with your data than most traditional task managers. For an overview of Springpad's interface check out this demonstration video from their site:


If you love the idea of highly-linked virtual notebooks and a tag-friendly environment, but aren't so sure about putting your entire life so solidly into the cloud, check out our introduction to Microsoft OneNote and Getting Things Done with OneNote.

Springpad [via WebWorkerDaily]

