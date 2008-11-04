Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Speed Up Linux Hard Drives By Disabling Atime

The Hackosis blog notes a contentious conversation thread between Linux creator Linus Torvalds and a programmer who finds that disabling the atime option, which writes a last-accessed time to every single file that's accessed by a Linux system, nets some significant performance improvements. If you don't use any defragmenting or mail-watching apps (like mutt) that rely on atime, you can at least try out disabling atime, and switch back if something goes wrong. Read on for simple instructions on how to do that on a Linux desktop.

  • Open a terminal program and give yourself super-user (i.e. sudo) permissions. On some systems, that's typing sudo -i, on others it's su -.
  • Back up your original hard-drive-configuring fstab file. On Ubuntu, that's accomplished with something like this:

    cp /etc/fstab /etc/fstab.original

  • Open the fstab file in your text editor of choice, be it gedit in GNOME, Kate in KDE, or nano or pico if you're happier in text only. Using gedit would be this command: gedit /etc/fstab
  • Look through the file for the partition line that contains your main system, not your swap partition. You'll likely see "ext3" on that line, instead of "ntfs" or "swap" or the like. Note the two numbers—usually 0 and/or 1s—at the end of that line, and the section just before them, which should list a series of hard drive options like relatime,errors=remount-ro.
  • At the end of that comma-separated string, add these two items, making sure to place a comma before them:

    noatime,nodiratime

  • Save the fstab file, reboot your system. If anything seems busted or wonky, you can copy your fstab file back over and reboot:

    sudo cp /etc/fstab.original /etc/fstab

I've tried it out on my Ubuntu 8.04 partition, and it feels like there is some kind of improvement, though with all things hard drive, it's hard to pin down. If you're noticing some real kick, or none at all, tell us about it in the comments.

Linux: Speed Your File System Up By 40% [Hackosis]

Comments

  • baracuda68 Guest

    I've read somewhere online that changing relatime to noatime messes up journaling, and could result in data loss, should there be a crash.
    Can you verify this for me?

    0
  • Romy Maxwell Guest

    Just FYI, nodiratime isn't necessary, noatime covers both files & directories. To verify, consult any Linux kernel source (specifically fs/inode.c)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles