A Northern California hosting provider apparently involved in sending 75% of spam email every day was shut down, and now spam volumes have dropped two-thirds as a result, the Washington Post reports. Sadly, once these spam operations move to a new provider, levels will probably resume their former numbers. Are you seeing a drop in spam volume since Tuesday because of this shutdown? Let us know in the comments. [via Waxy]
Spam Volume Drops By Two-Thirds Thanks To Host Shutdown
Comments
I can't say I've noticed much difference at all :(